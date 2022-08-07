Woolen started with the first-team defense during Saturday's team scrimmage, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Sidney Jones sat out with a concussion, so Woolen received an opportunity with the starting defense. The honor is especially notable because fellow rookie Coby Bryant -- who has been drawing headlines in training camp -- worked with the second-team defense. The Seahawks initially expected Woolen to be a project. He possesses outstanding tools, as he features a 6-foot-4, 210-pound frame and a 4.26 40-yard dash. However, he converted to cornerback at University of Texas-San Antonio and played just two years at the position. The rookie has shown in training camp that he could be up for the task, though he still may end up as a backup once the secondary gets healthy.