Woolen recorded five solo tackles, an interception, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 19-9 win over the Cardinals.

Woolen has now recorded an interception in four straight games. The rookie fifth-round pick was considered to be somewhat of a project considering he didn't start playing cornerback until his junior year at UTSA. However, he has already shown that he's skilled in coverage, and he possesses rare speed -- he ran a 4.26 40-yard dash -- that allows him to accelerate and catch up to any receiver if he makes the wrong read. Woolen has turned himself into an appealing IDP option and should certainly be on the radar on dynasty formats.