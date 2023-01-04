Woolen recorded seven tackles (four solo), one pass defensed and one fumble recovery in Sunday's 23-6 win over the Jets.

Woolen once again played all of Seattle's defensive snaps this past weekend against the Jets, but this time around, he paced the Seahawks with seven stops. The rookie cornerback is currently tied for the league lead with six interceptions on the campaign, and he'll have an opportunity to snag pick No. 7 in Week 18 versus the Rams.