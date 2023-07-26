Woolen (knee) was placed on the Seahawks PUP list Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters in early June that he expected Woolen to be ready for camp, but as of now he still needs time to recover. The 2022 fifth-round selection had knee surgery in May to fix a cartilage issue that typically requires a four-to-six week recovery time, meaning his time on the PUP could be short lived. Woolen had a tremendous rookie season, recording 63 tackles, 16 pass breakups and six interceptions while finishing third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.