Woolen recorded five tackles (four solo), a pass breakup and a pick-six in Sunday's 48-45 win over the Lions.

Woolen jumped Jared Goff's pass over the middle early in the third quarter and showed off his 4.26 speed as he took it 40 yards to the house. This was his second interception in as many weeks, as the rookie looks like another late-round gem for head coach Pete Carroll. Woolen has secured the starting job and looks unlikely to give it up.