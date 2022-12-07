Woolen recorded seven tackles (six solo), three pass breakups and an interception in the 27-23 win over the Rams.

Woolen picked off John Wolford deep in Seahawks territory late in the second quarter. The rookie out of UTSA has now posted 12 pass breakups and six interceptions through 12 games. He's a ball hawk, and he has made a legitimate case for Defensive Rookie of the Year thus far, although Jets CB Sauce Gardner is the likely front runner.