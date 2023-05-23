Woolen underwent an arthroscopic knee surgery Tuesday and is expected to be sidelined until training camp, Adam Schefter and Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Woolen was selected by Seattle in the fifth round last year, and he tied the league high with six interceptions as a rookie. It sounds like he suffered a random injury while walking on the practice field during OTAs in mid-May, but he's currently not in danger of missing the start of the 2023 season, though the Seahawks will presumably be extremely cautious with their star youngster. In an effort to add some depth following Woolen's injury, Seattle re-signed Artie Burns to a one-year deal.