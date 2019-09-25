Play

Thompson (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Thompson has missed the last two games, but he'll be ready to go for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals. Whether he resumes his starting gig remains to be seen, however, because he struggled in coverage during his last outing Week 1 versus the Bengals. Delano Hill has been filling in during Thompson's absence, and he showed his own struggles trying to take down Alvin Kamara in Week 3's loss to to the Saints. It could shape up to be an open tryout for the rest of this week's practices.

