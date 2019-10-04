Seahawks' Tedric Thompson: Comes up big in divisional win
Thompson finished Thursday's 30-29 win over the Rams with three tackles and an interception.
Thompson's fourth-quarter interception was originally ruled an incomplete pass, but a Seattle challenge resulted in the play being overturned after officials deemed the ball did not hit the ground. It was Thompson's first INT of the season and came in a game that saw the 24-year-old free safety play every snap on defense (72)..
More News
-
Seahawks' Tedric Thompson: Regains starting job•
-
Seahawks' Tedric Thompson: Back to full speed•
-
Seahawks' Tedric Thompson: Not playing Week 3•
-
Seahawks' Tedric Thompson: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Tedric Thompson: Logs limited practice•
-
Seahawks' Tedric Thompson: Trending toward another absence•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...