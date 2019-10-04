Play

Thompson finished Thursday's 30-29 win over the Rams with three tackles and an interception.

Thompson's fourth-quarter interception was originally ruled an incomplete pass, but a Seattle challenge resulted in the play being overturned after officials deemed the ball did not hit the ground. It was Thompson's first INT of the season and came in a game that saw the 24-year-old free safety play every snap on defense (72)..

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories