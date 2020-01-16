Seahawks' Tedric Thompson: Ends year on IR
Thompson recorded 19 tackles, two pass breakups and two interceptions over six regular-season games in 2019.
Thompson entered the season as the replacement for Earl Thomas, who left for the Ravens in free agency. Unfortunately, Thompson's season was cut short when he was placed on injured reserve Oct. 30 after undergoing surgery for a torn labrum. Thompson, who will turn 25 years old later in January, started all six games before the injury. He's considered a ball hawk in coverage, but that came with some hiccups that put his starting job in jeopardy before the injury. He has one year remaining on his rookie contract, but he won't have a starting role waiting for him in 2020, as the emergence of Quandre Diggs will likely push him to a reserve role.
