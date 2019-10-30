The Seahawks placed Thompson (shoulder) on injured reserve Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Thompson is set to undergo surgery to address a torn labrum he'd been playing through. The 24-year-old's placement on IR comes as something of a surprise, considering that he played 100 percent of snaps on defense the last two weeks and hadn't been listed on Seattle's injury report. Marquise Blair is the likeliest candidate to start at free safety for the Seahawks going forward.

