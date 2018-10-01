Seahawks' Tedric Thompson: In line to start at safety
Thompson is likely to start at free safety with Earl Thomas (leg) expected to be out for the season.
Thompson stepped in for Thomas after the All-Pro suffered a broken leg Sunday against the Cardinals. With Thomas holding out to start the season, Thompson was being prepped to start at free safety in case Thomas did not return for the start of the regular season.
