Seahawks' Tedric Thompson: Injury turns out to be ribs
Coach Pete Carroll said Thompson suffered a rib injury during Friday's preseason game against the Vikings, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Carroll relayed that he wasn't sure if this injury will linger, so Thompson will likely be re-evaluated over the weekend. The 23-year-old is expected to be the starting free safety since Earl Thomas isn't budging on his holdout. If Thompson's condition is serious enough to keep him out of Week 1, however, Maurice Alexander will likely be the next man up.
