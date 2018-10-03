Seahawks' Tedric Thompson: Listed as starter
Thompson is listed as the starting free safety on the team's unofficial depth chart, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Thompson is in line to start at free safety after Earl Thomas (leg) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, Bradley McDougald will remain at strong safety. Thompson is in his second season out of Colorado and has 10 tackles in 13 career games.
