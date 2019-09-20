Seahawks' Tedric Thompson: Logs limited practice
Thompson (hamstring) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Thompson suited up to practice for the first time since Week 1, providing some optimism with regards to his Week 3 availability. If the safety ultimately suits up, however, there is no guarantee he will step into his regular starting role, given that step-in Delano Hill has done an ample job in Thompson's stead.
