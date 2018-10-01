Seahawks' Tedric Thompson: Makes one tackle in relief
Thompson made one solo tackle in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cardinals.
Since Earl Thomas left early with a fractured leg, Thompson logged a season-high 23 defensive snaps. With Thomas likely out for the season, Thompson will be the team's starting free safety alongside Bradley McDougald.
