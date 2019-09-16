Seahawks' Tedric Thompson: May be facing another absence
Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that "it's going to be tough" for Thompson (hamstring) to suit up for Sunday's contest against the Saints, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Thompson missed Sunday's game against the Steelers with this injury after being unable to practice all week. The 24-year-old's starting job was already in jeopardy after a questionable Week 1 performance, and an extended absence from the field certainly doesn't help his case. If Thompson misses Sunday's matchup with New Orleans, Delano Hill would likely see another starting role opposite Bradley McDougald.
More News
-
Seahawks' Tedric Thompson: Officially out•
-
Seahawks' Tedric Thompson: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Tedric Thompson: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Tedric Thompson: Steps up as needed•
-
Seahawks' Tedric Thompson: On track to play•
-
Seahawks' Tedric Thompson: Reduced to limited participation•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 2 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps the first eight games from...
-
Top Week 3 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Steelers lose without Big Ben
Ben Roethlisberger's season is done with an elbow injury, and Heath Cummings says that is a...
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings says it's bad news for Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon if Antonio Brown sticks...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...