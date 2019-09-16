Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that "it's going to be tough" for Thompson (hamstring) to suit up for Sunday's contest against the Saints, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Thompson missed Sunday's game against the Steelers with this injury after being unable to practice all week. The 24-year-old's starting job was already in jeopardy after a questionable Week 1 performance, and an extended absence from the field certainly doesn't help his case. If Thompson misses Sunday's matchup with New Orleans, Delano Hill would likely see another starting role opposite Bradley McDougald.