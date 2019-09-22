Seahawks' Tedric Thompson: Not playing Week 3
Thompson (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Saints.
The Seahawks will therefore be without their starting free safety versus the Saints, although that isn't anywhere near as daunting as it typically would be. With Drew Brees (thumb) sidelined for New Orleans, the passing game will instead be helmed by Teddy Bridgewater and/or Taysom Hill.
