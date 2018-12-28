Seahawks' Tedric Thompson: Not practicing Thursday
Thompson (ankle) did not practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Thompson was limited in Wednesday's practice but it appears he has faced a setback in the past 24 hours. The second-year pro missed last week's win over the Chiefs. Should he be ruled out again, expect Akeem King to start.
