Thompson recorded six tackles (three solo) in Saturday's 24-14 preseason loss to the Chargers.

Thompson lined up as the starting free safety and looked comfortable in the role next to SS Bradley McDougald. He'll likely continue to log a hefty workload through the preseason as he prepares for his first starting gig. No matter now he performs, fantasy owners in IDP settings shouldn't depend on Thompson in the long-term, since Earl Thomas can end his holdout at any time.

