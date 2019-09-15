Thompson (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Thompson was considered a long-shot to play in the game anyway, so this news doesn't come as a surprise. The 2017 fourth-round pick was unable to suit up in practice leading into the game, dealing with the hamstring injury. In his stead, Delano Hill is expected to get the start at safety opposite Bradley McDougald.

