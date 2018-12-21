Thompson (chest) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Thompson did not practice in any capacity this week, and will remain sidelined Week 16 due to an undisclosed chest injury. Akeem King is in line to slot into the starting lineup as long as Thompson is unable to go.

