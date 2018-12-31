Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that he expects Thompson (ankle) to be ready to play in the Seahawks' matchup with the Cowboys on Saturday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Thompson missed the last two games due to a lingering ankle injury, but on track to suit up against Dallas in the NFC wild-card round this weekend. Barring any setbacks, Thompson will draw his usual start at strong safety and relegate Akeem King back into a reserve role.