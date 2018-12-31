Seahawks' Tedric Thompson: Optimistic for wild-card round
Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that he expects Thompson (ankle) to be ready to play in the Seahawks' matchup with the Cowboys on Saturday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Thompson missed the last two games due to a lingering ankle injury, but on track to suit up against Dallas in the NFC wild-card round this weekend. Barring any setbacks, Thompson will draw his usual start at strong safety and relegate Akeem King back into a reserve role.
More News
-
Seahawks' Tedric Thompson: Won't suit up•
-
Seahawks' Tedric Thompson: Listed as questionable•
-
Seahawks' Tedric Thompson: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Tedric Thompson: Officially ruled out•
-
Seahawks' Tedric Thompson: Listed as starter•
-
Seahawks' Tedric Thompson: In line to start at safety•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football playoff rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...