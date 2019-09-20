Thompson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Saints, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

If Thompson suits up for Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, it's still unclear if he'll be the starter after Delano Hill had a solid outing in Thompson's place Week 2. Thompson's IDP value was limited anyway after he made just three tackles in the season opener.