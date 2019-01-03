Seahawks' Tedric Thompson: Reduced to limited participation
Thompson (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Thompson practiced with no limitations Tuesday but it appears he isn't yet clear of his ankle issue. The 23-year-old seems a decent candidate to receive a questionable tag for Saturday's wild-card game, unless he is able to return to full participation Thursday.
