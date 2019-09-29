Play

Thompson will start at free safety for Sunday's road game versus the Cardinals, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Thompson was the Week 1 starter, but he struggled in the season opener versus the Bengals and then missed the next two games due to a hamstring injury. Delano Hill has started that last two contests. Thompson is back in the fold against the Cardinals' Air Raid offense, but he may be on a short leash with coach Pete Carroll saying Hill played well enough to keep the starting job.

