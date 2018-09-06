Thompson (ribs) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Thompson had been nursing a rib injury for the greater part of the least week but it appears the injury is behind him at this juncture in time. Perhaps Thompson's role will take a hit with the news that Earl Thomas is likely to rejoin the team soon, but it was unlikely last year's fourth-round pick was going to wander too far from special teams anyway.

More News
Our Latest Stories