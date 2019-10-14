Thompson made seven tackles (three solo) and nabbed an interception in Sunday's 32-28 win over Cleveland.

It was Thompson's second consecutive game recording an interception, as he picked off one of three interceptions thrown by Baker Mayfield in the game. The only negative from the game for Thompson is that he recorded his season-low snap total on defense, suiting up in just 52 of 69 snaps. The 24-year-old safety will draw a tough matchup against the Ravens for Week 7.