Seahawks' Tedric Thompson: Sits out practice Wednesday
Thompson (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Thompson drew criticism after the season opener since he jumped too early and whiffed on an interception, which allowed Bengals WR John Ross to waltz into the end zone for a 58-yard score. Although there was no official word, Thompson's starting job has been called into question, and this injury won't help his cause. For the time being, Delano Hill will work as Seattle's starting free safety.
More News
-
Seahawks' Tedric Thompson: Steps up as needed•
-
Seahawks' Tedric Thompson: On track to play•
-
Seahawks' Tedric Thompson: Reduced to limited participation•
-
Seahawks' Tedric Thompson: Returns in full Tuesday•
-
Seahawks' Tedric Thompson: Optimistic for wild-card round•
-
Seahawks' Tedric Thompson: Won't suit up•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're locking in the right lineup with Dave Richard's look at the Week 2 schedule,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...