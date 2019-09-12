Thompson (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Thompson drew criticism after the season opener since he jumped too early and whiffed on an interception, which allowed Bengals WR John Ross to waltz into the end zone for a 58-yard score. Although there was no official word, Thompson's starting job has been called into question, and this injury won't help his cause. For the time being, Delano Hill will work as Seattle's starting free safety.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories