Thompson (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. "If not this week, it will be next week. He's right around the corner -- we'll see what happens by the end of the week," coach Pete Carroll said, according to Liz Mathews of USA Today.

With Thompson not practicing and Carroll already looking ahead to Week 4, it seems unlikely he'll shake this injury before Sunday's game versus the Saints. Even if he is able to make a strong recovery and suit up, Thompson isn't guaranteed to get his starting job back as Delano Hill played well in Week 2.