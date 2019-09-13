Thompson (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Steelers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Thompson didn't participate in practice this week, supporting the notion that he's not expected to play. In his stead, either Delano Hill or Marquise Blair are likely to start at safety next to Bradley McDougald. Thompson's starting job was in jeopardy after a poor Week 1 showing, so a strong performance by his either of his replacements could bump him into a reserve role going forward.