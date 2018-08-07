Thompson will start at free safety for Thursday's preseason opener against the Colts, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

As Earl Thomas continues his holdout and Maurice Alexander (hip) remains out, the door is wide open for Thompson to prove himself. Starters normally only play a few series during preseason games, but the second-year pro recorded just two defensive snaps during his rookie year so he's expected to log a larger workload to gain more confidence at the position.