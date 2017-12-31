Garvin will not return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to a concussion, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Garvin will enter the league-mandated concussion protocol and must clear the five necessary stages before return to game action. The Seahawks are still fighting for a potential playoff berth against the Cardinals on Sunday, but Garvin would have plenty of time to recuperate from the head injury if the teams fails to qualify.