Seahawks' Terence Garvin: Gearing up for Sunday's game
Garvin (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Titans.
After missing Week 2, Garvin will return to his starting role at outside linebacker. The 26-year-old recorded three tackles (one solo) and a sack in Week 1, and he'll have to battle against a strong offensive line in Tennessee.
More News
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...