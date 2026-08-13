Seahawks' Terrion Arnold: In line to sign with Seahawks

Arnold is planning to sign with the Seahawks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Thursday.

Arnold visited with the Texans, Saints and Giants, but has ultimately chosen the 2025 Super Bowl champions. The NFL still has a decision to make regarding possibly placing the cornerback on the Commissioner's Exempt List due to his felony charges for robbery and kidnapping that occurred in February. In any event, it appears as though the Seahawks are willing to take a chance on the former Lions starter as long as he is allowed to play. Prior to landing on IR due to a shoulder injury last December, Arnold recorded 31 tackles, eight pass breakups and one interception over eight regular-season games with Detroit in 2025.