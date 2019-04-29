Seahawks' Terry Wright: Heading to Seattle

The Seahawks are expected to sign Wright as an undrafted free agent, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Wright attended Purdue, and caught 28 passes for 468 yards and five touchdowns in 2018. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound wideout lined up both in the slot and outside in college, and was also utilized as a kick returner. If Wright can crack the 53-man roster he figures to serve a role on special teams.