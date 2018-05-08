Seahawks' Tevon Mutcherson: Inks deal with Seattle

Mutcherson signed with the Seahawks on Monday.

Mutcherson started all 13 games for University of Central Florida in 2016, and he accrued 73 tackles (42 solo), two picks and one forced fumble. However, he went undrafted in 2017 and spent the season with Houston. With the futures of safeties Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor (neck) uncertain, Mutcherson will seek out a reserve role in 2018.