Seahawks' Tevon Mutcherson: Inks deal with Seattle
Mutcherson signed with the Seahawks on Monday.
Mutcherson started all 13 games for University of Central Florida in 2016, and he accrued 73 tackles (42 solo), two picks and one forced fumble. However, he went undrafted in 2017 and spent the season with Houston. With the futures of safeties Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor (neck) uncertain, Mutcherson will seek out a reserve role in 2018.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...