Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Back in uniform Sunday

Rawls is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, the Seattle Times reports.

Rawls was inactive last weekend against the Rams, but he's back in uniform in Week 16 to serve as the Seahawks' No. 3 running back behind Mike Davis and J.D. McKissic. Meanwhile, the team made veteran Eddie Lacy a healthy scratch Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories