Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Expected to have role in Week 5
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Rawls and Eddie Lacy will split the rushing workload with Chris Carson (ankle, lower leg) on injured reserve and likely out for the season, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
While Rawls was a healthy scratch for Sunday's 46-18 win over the Colts, Carroll's comments since the end of the game have hinted that the third-year back will have a major role in replacing Carson. Those duties primarily fell to Eddie Lacy in Week 4 and he responded with 52 yards on 11 carries, but it came on the heels of a Week 2 healthy scratch and a Week 3 where Lacy received zero snaps. It may be that Lacy was only active over Rawls on Sunday because the former is a bit better as a pass catcher and the Seahawks didn't have C.J. Prosise (ankle) available. It's quite possible Carroll prefers Rawls over Lacy as the team's lead runner, though both should get their chances Sunday against the Rams. Look for Carroll to ride the hot hand in such a scenario.
