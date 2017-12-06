Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Gets one touch
Rawls ran for four yards on his lone carry during Seattle's 24-10 win over Philadelphia.
Rawls saw just three offensive snaps on Sunday and his carry didn't come until Seattle was nursing a two-score lead late in the third quarter. Rawls was a revelation when be broke out onto the scene in 2015, but injuries derailed 2016 and he's been lost in the shuffle this year. He has just two out of nine games with more than 50 total yards and has yet to score this season. With Seattle seemingly turning to Mike Davis, keep Rawls off your roster.
