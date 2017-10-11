Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Has 'equal status' with Lacy

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Rawls and Eddie Lacy will both share the workload fairly evenly to compensate for the likely season-ending injury to Chris Carson (lower leg/ankle), Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. "There's no reason to have any criteria for [who starts and who doesn't] right now because we like our guys, and really, equal status now is good for us," Carroll said of Rawls and Lacy. "We'll see how they do."

Carroll's comments about "equal status" were more or less supported by how he doled out the offensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Rams, the first game the Seahawks played without the services of Carson. Rawls, who had been a healthy scratch in the Week 4 win over the Colts, was on the field for 32 snaps to Lacy's 19. Neither back produced particularly well, however, as Rawls tallied 24 yards on 13 carries to go with two catches for 15 yards, while Lacy managed 19 yards on nine handoffs and hauled in his lone target for nine yards. The duo should split most of the carries in Week 6 against the Giants, but don't be surprised if Carroll eventually settles on one of the two as the lead back if Rawls dramatically outperforms Lacy, or vice versa.