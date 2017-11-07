Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: In line for lead-back role
Rawls is on pace for lead-back duty Thursday in Arizona due to Eddie Lacy's strained groin, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Following Lacy's departure in the second quarter Sunday against the Redskins, Rawls earned 42 of the Seahawks' 83 offensive snaps, the most of any running back. Uncertainty surrounds Lacy's status in advance of Thursday's game, when Rawls would presumably be the No. 1 option if the former takes a seat or his health limits his workload. The Seahawks have an ace of sorts up their sleeves with C.J. Prosise set to return, but he'll likely complement Rawls as a pass catcher rather than outright steal carries. As a result, Rawls is the best bet to head the team's backfield Week 10.
