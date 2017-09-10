Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Inactive in Week 1
Rawls (ankle) is listed as inactive Sunday in Green Bay.
Entering the weekend, head coach Pete Carroll considered Rawls a game-time decision, but the running back's potential to play waned as Sunday dawned. Rawls' absence in Week 1 is an opportunity to give his ankle some additional rest in the early going. In the interim, Eddie Lacy is expected to head the backfield, while C.J. Prosise serves in a change-of-pace capacity.
