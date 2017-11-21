Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Inactive Week 11

Rawls (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Monday against the Falcons.

Over the last five games, Rawls received between 29 and 42 offensive snaps. The modest usage didn't translate to the box score, though, as he averaged 2.8 YPC on his 44 rushes and reeled in seven of 10 passes for 74 yards. With Rawls in street clothes, the Seahawks will turn to the trio of Eddie Lacy, J.D. McKissic and Mike Davis out of the backfield.