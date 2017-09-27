Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Just one offensive snap

Rawls did not record a carry and was on the field for just one of Seattle's 33-27 loss to the Titans.

The out-of-nowhere narrative that described Rawls just a few years ago seems to now apply to rookie Chris Carson, who has accounted for 63 percent of the touches Seattle's backs have seen this season. C.J. Prosise has accounted for another 22 percent. Pete Carroll has often ridden with one primary back, so don't look Rawls' way anytime soon.