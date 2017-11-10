Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Lackluster as lead back

Rawls rushed 10 times for 27 yards and brought in both of his targets for 12 yards in Thursday's 22-16 win over the Cardinals.

Rawls' rushing yardage total led the Seahawks on the night, a testament to how unproductive the ground attack was. The 24-year-old tailback gained 23 of his 27 yards on a season-long scamper, compiling just four yards on nine other carries. Rawls isn't solely to blame, considering that no Seattle back has been able to find any consistent measure of success behind the offensive line. With C.J. Prosise suffering an in-game ankle injury Thursday and Eddie Lacy (groin) currently sidelined as well, Rawls could potentially draw the lead-back assignment once again in Week 11 versus the Falcons.