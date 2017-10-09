Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Leads team in rushing during return
Rawls rushed eight times for 20 yards and caught two of his three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Rams.
Rawls managed just 2.5 yards per carry in his first action since Week 2, but he led the team in rushing and received three targets to Eddie Lacy's one. Neither back was particularly impressive in this one, meaning this time share of sorts should remain rather even heading into the bye week. C.J. Prosise (ankle) could be available for the team's next game Oct. 22 against the Giants, so there is still a ways to go before any one of the aforementioned runners breaks through as a reliable fantasy producer.
