Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Limited in return from injury
Rawls played 16 snaps and carried five times for four yards Sunday against the 49ers in his return from a preseason ankle injury.
Coach Pete Carroll said the team intended to limit Rawls' workload in his first game back. He gave no indication of that prior to the game, however. Rawls didn't have a carry after the first quarter and played two snaps in the second half. Chris Carson ran well in the fourth quarter against a tired 49ers defense. A starter hasn't been named for Week 3, but it would be surprising if Rawls was forgotten so quickly. It would also be surprising if Eddie Lacy was inactive for consecutive games, so that complicates matters too for Rawls. As does a weak offensive line that provided little running room Sunday.
