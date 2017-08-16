Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Misses team drills
Rawls didn't take part in the team portion of practice Tuesday or Wednesday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribunereports.
While no injury has been reported, Rawls probably wouldn't be skipping practice if he were completely healthy, as he's a third-year player coming off a disappointing sophomore campaign. He does seem to be ahead of Eddie Lacy in a battle for the starting job, albeit with a three-way timeshare also involving C.J. Prosise the most likely outcome. The Seahawks likely will provide an update Wednesday or Thursday if Rawls is in any danger of missing Friday's preseason game against Minnesota.
