Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Only logs one snap
Rawls only played one snap on offense in Sunday's 24-13 win over the 49ers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Rawls would re-enter the running-back rotation with Mike Davis (groin) unavailable. Rawls avoided the inactive list, but he didn't have a meaningful role and could soon find himself back in street clothes with Davis having a shot to return for Week 13 against the Eagles. Eddie Lacy and J.D. McKissic handled the backfield work in San Francisco.
